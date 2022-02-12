Spartans blanks Blue Streaks

QUEENSBURY 5, SARATOGA 0
Site: Glens Falls Rec Center
CDHSHL
Saratoga;0;0;0;— 0
Queensbury;0;1;4;— 5
First period: None.
Second period: 1, Queensbury, Tanner Fearman, 15:54.
Third period: 2, Queensbury, Nick Ogden (Tanner Fearman, Mack Ryan), 14:16 (pp). 3, Queensbury, Julien Shafer (Tyler Dufour), 6:54. 4, Queensbury, Keegan Lozier, 3:29. 5, Queensbury, Garrett Greenwood, 2:01.
Goalies-saves: Blake Powers (Q) 27. Xander Clarke (Sara) 32.
Records: Saratoga (5-8, 6-12), Queensbury (7-5-1, 10-7-1).
Notes: Five players scored goals for the Spartans, who blew the game open with a four-goal third period. Queensbury has won three straight since a 4-1 loss to La Salle. The Spartans finish the regular season Wednesday at home vs. Shenendehowa, the team's Senior Night.