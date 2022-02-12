Spartans blank Blue Streaks

Five players scored goals for the Queensbury Spartans, who rode a four-goal third period to a 5-0 win over Saratoga on Friday.

QUEENSBURY 5, SARATOGA 0

Notes: Queensbury has won three straight since a 4-1 loss to La Salle. The Spartans finish the regular season Wednesday at home vs. Shenendehowa, the team's Senior Night.