Shen comes on strong in 2nd to beat Rivermen
Shenendehowa scored three times in the second period to beat the Adirondack Rivermen. 

The Rivermen need to win on Monday against Guilderland at Glens Falls Rec Center to lock up second place for playoffs or they may not make the playoffs.

SHENENDEHOWA 5, RIVERMEN 2

Site: Clifton Park

CDHSHL

Rivermen 2 0 0 — 2

Shenendehowa 1 3 1 — 5

First period: 1, Rivermen, Jack Walters (Will Bickford, Will Cormie), 9:48. 2, Rivermen, Nick Parker (Will Cormie), 6:07. 7, Shen, Rex, 1:21.

Second period: 3, Shen, Sullivan, 7:02 (pp). 4, Shen, Saleens, 3:58. 5, Shen, Suozzi, 2:42.

Third period: 6, Shen, Hutchens, :47 (pp).

Goalies-saves: Ben Di Fiore (Riv) 37. Coons (Shen) 28.

Records: Rivermen (3-2, 3-2), Shen (7-1-1, 8-1-1).

