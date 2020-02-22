Section II hockey seeds, all-stars announced

Section II held its seeding and all-star meeting Friday night. The Adirondack Rivermen received the fifth seed for Division I.

The Rivermen (9-9-2) will play fourth-seeded GMSSV in a quarterfinal at the Schenectady County Recreational Facility in Glenville on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Division I playoffs continue with semifinals on Feb. 29 at Union College, and the championship on March 3 at Union.

Queensbury (13-5-2) is the lone Division II team in Section II, and as a result has a bye into the state regional playoffs. The Spartans will play the Section VII champion on March 7 at a Section VII site to be determined.

Queensbury forward Brendan Duffy was named to the All-Section II team. He has 18 goals and 10 assists. Queensbury defenseman Brayden Ordway made the first team, while linemate Josh DeMattos earned second-team honors.

For Adirondack, goalie Ben Di Fiore and forward Will Cormie made the second team.

Local players earning honorable mention were Queensbury's Trevor Vogel, Jack Randall, Jimmy Fitzgerald and Blake Powers, along with Adirondack's Nate Scarincio.

