Scarincio scores twice to lead Rivermen into Section II semis

The Rivermen are off to the semifinals of the Division I ice hockey tournament after Wednesday's win.
ADIRONDACK 3, GMSVS STORM 1
Site: Schenectady County
CDHSHL
Adirondack 1 1 1 — 3
GMSVS Storm 1 0 0 — 1
First period: 1, Adirondack, Zach Hilleboe, 2:21. 2, GMSVS Storm, Bizdell (Apollen, Mastromachi), 8:10.
Second period: 3, Adirondack, Nate Scarincio, 1:04. 4, Adirondack, Nate Scarincio, 14:43.
Third period: None.
Goalies-saves: Ben Di Fiore (Adir.) 18. McKone (GMSVS) 20.
Records: Adirondack (10-9-2), GMSVS Storm (11-9-1).
Next up: No. 5 seed Adirondack advances to the Division I semifinals against top-seeded Bethlehem on Saturday at Union College at a time to be announced.