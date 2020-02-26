Scarincio scores twice to lead Rivermen into Section II semis
Scarincio scores twice to lead Rivermen into Section II semis

From the Prep Recap: Basketball and hockey from Wednesday, along with photos, brackets and the schedule series
The Rivermen are off to the semifinals of the Division I ice hockey tournament after Wednesday's win.

ADIRONDACK 3, GMSVS STORM 1

Site: Schenectady County

CDHSHL

Adirondack 1 1 1 — 3

GMSVS Storm 1 0 0 — 1

First period: 1, Adirondack, Zach Hilleboe, 2:21. 2, GMSVS Storm, Bizdell (Apollen, Mastromachi), 8:10.

Second period: 3, Adirondack, Nate Scarincio, 1:04. 4, Adirondack, Nate Scarincio, 14:43.

Third period: None.

Goalies-saves: Ben Di Fiore (Adir.) 18. McKone (GMSVS) 20.

Records: Adirondack (10-9-2), GMSVS Storm (11-9-1).

Next up: No. 5 seed Adirondack advances to the Division I semifinals against top-seeded Bethlehem on Saturday at Union College at a time to be announced.

