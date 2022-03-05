 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ryan's five goals lift Queensbury into state semis

GLENS FALLS — Mack Ryan scored five goals as Queensbury beat John Jay 7-5 on Saturday in a Division II state ice hockey quarterfinal at the Rec Center.

The Spartans will play Northeastern Clinton or Pelham in the state semifinals next Saturday in Buffalo (2:15 p.m.). The state final will be played the following day.

John Jay scored a pair of goals six seconds apart in the second period to tie the game at 3-3. Ryan then scored the next three goals and the Spartans pulled away.

Check back later for a full story and more photos.

