Ryan's five goals lift Queensbury into state semis

GLENS FALLS — Mack Ryan scored five goals as Queensbury beat John Jay 7-5 on Saturday in a Division II state ice hockey quarterfinal at the Rec Center.

The Spartans will play Northeastern Clinton or Pelham in the state semifinals next Saturday in Buffalo (2:15 p.m.). The state final will be played the following day.

John Jay scored a pair of goals six seconds apart in the second period to tie the game at 3-3. Ryan then scored the next three goals and the Spartans pulled away.

Check back later for a full story and more photos.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.