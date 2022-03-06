Ryan's five goals help lift Queensbury into state semis

GLENS FALLS — Mack Ryan is Queensbury’s leading goal-scorer, but nothing on the stat sheet indicated he was capable of taking over a state quarterfinal game.

Ryan scored five times on Saturday — a hat trick plus two — and every one of those goals was needed. The Spartans beat John Jay 7-5 in a shootout at the Glens Falls Recreation Center to earn a trip to the state ice hockey semifinals.

“Before the game I went around the room and I said (to Ryan), I believe you’re going to score two goals tonight,” Queensbury coach Dean Williams said. “I didn’t think it would be five, but ... I’ll take it.”

Queensbury earned the right to play Pelham, the state’s top-ranked Division II team, in the state semifinals next Saturday in Buffalo (2:15 p.m.). The state final will be played the following day.

Ryan scored five Queensbury goals in a row. His first goals goals were a minute apart early in the second period to give the Spartans a 3-1 lead, but John Jay tied the game with a pair of goals six seconds part near the midpoint of the period.

Ryan scored goals at 5:55 and 3:54 of the second period and another one at 11:52 of the third period to make it a 6-3 Queensbury lead.

“He was just on,” Williams said. “He’d come back (to the bench), he didn’t look tired. He just had a ton of energy tonight, and I’m happy for him because he really works hard.”

Ryan came into the game with 10 goals this season and upped his goal-scoring stats by 50 percent in a single game. He said he couldn’t remember the last time he scored this many goals in a game.

“I just had to play hard and do what I know how to do,” Ryan said.

Keegan Lozier and Julien Shafer also scored goals for Queensbury. Tanner Fearman recorded five assists. Blake Powers made 28 saves in goal for the win.

Queensbury is the only Division II team in Section II, and as such, knows it will automatically play in the state tournament.

“It’s definitely a mark on the calendar,” Williams said of the state quarterfinal, “and not to minimize the rest of the season, but each game has that build up to make sure we’re tightening up certain areas so we can have success on a night like tonight.”

Saturday’s result gave the Spartans good reason to feel good about their attack, though Williams said they’ll be working on their defense.

“We saw (John Jay) play last Sunday, and I thought we matched up well with them,” Williams said. “I didn’t think it would be a 7-5 game. Their goalie’s really good; I was surprised that we got into that shootout in the second period, back and forth, back and forth. We definitely have to tighten some things up, anticipating who we’ll get, but I’m happy with the production because he’s a good goalie.”

State Quarterfinal John Jay;1;2;2 — 5 Queensbury (12-8-1);0;5;2 — 7 First period — 1, John Jay, Scinicariello (DeNoir, Styles), 1:54. Second period — 2, Queensbury, Lozier, 15:52. 3, Queensbury, Ryan (Fearman, Lozier), 11:28. 4, Queensbury, Ryan (Fearman, Ogden), 10:35. 5, John Jay, Oestreichar, 9:13. 6, John Jay, Rice, 9:07. 7, Queensbury, Ryan (Fearman), 5:55. 8, Queensbury, Ryan (Fearman), 3:54. Third period — 9, Queensbury, Ryan (Deutsch, Fearman), 11:52. 10, John Jay, Scinicariello (Petschek, Irving), 10:14. 11, Queensbury, Shafer, 8:50. 12. John Jay, Styles, 8:18. Goalies-saves — Powers (Q) 28; Rogers (JJ) 28.

