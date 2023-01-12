ROUNDUP: United wins, improves to 8-1

The Adirondack United improved to 8-1 with a 10-0 shutout of Saranac-Lake Placid in girls hockey on Thursday night at the Glens Falls Recreation Center.

Aubrey Lozier scored twice and eight other players — Bayley Duffy, Lillian Willis, Caroline Lieberth, Gianna Marcantonio, Tekla Fine-Lease, Emily Macaulay, Maddie Macaulay and Emerson Lochner-Fehl — scored one goal each.

Laura Dickerson, Regan Gecewicz and Katelin Archer shared the shutout in goal.

RIVERMEN 4, CD JETS 3: Mathew Perrotte scored 30 seconds into overtime, lifting the Adirondack Rivermen to a victory over the Capital District Jets in boys hockey on Wednesday night.

Perrotte and Jack Walter scored to give Adirondack a 2-1 lead in the second period. After a pair of Jets goals, Derek Cormie tied the game for the Rivermen with 5:24 left in the third period.

The Rivermen improved to 4-1-2 in Capital District High School Hockey League play; 5-3-3 overall.