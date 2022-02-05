ROUNDUP: Theis scores twice as Spartans blank Plattsburgh

QUEENSBURY 3, PLATTSBURGH 0
Site: Glens Falls Rec Center
Non-league
Plattsburgh;0;0;0;— 0
Queensbury;2;0;1;— 3
First period: None.
Second period: 1, Queensbury, Mack Ryan (Tanner Fearman, Keegan Lozier), 6:05. 2, Queensbury, Quinn Theis (Tanner Fearman), 2:15.
Third period: 3, Queensbury, Quinn Theis (Mack Ryan).
Goalies-saves: Blake Powers (Q) 15; Ty Calkins (Platt) 39.
Records: Queensbury (5-5-1, 8-7-1).
Notes: A strong start and overall performance by the Spartans en route to a 3-0 non-league win. Next up for Queensbury is the annual Stick Game vs. the Adirondack Rivermen on Wednesday at Cool Insuring Arena. Game time is 6:15 p.m.
BETHLEHEM 5, ADIRONDACK 3
Site: Glens Falls Rec Center
Non-league
Adirondack;2;1;0;— 3
Bethlehem;2;3;0;— 5
First period: 1, Adirondack, Logan Dobert (Ian Collins, Matt Kirk), 11:53. 2, Bethlehem, Dane Jones (Tyler Fabian, Will Bievenue), 6:56. 3, Adirondack, Mathew Perrotte (Hudson Delisle, Tyler Carruthers), 1:57. 4, Bethlehem, Tyler Fabian (Will Bievenue), 0:58.
Second period: 5, Bethlehem, Tyler Fabian (Dane Jones), 16:48. 6, Adirondack, Jack Walter (Tyler Carruthers), 11:53. 7, Bethlehem, Dan Jones (Tyler Fabian, Cade Jones), 8:54. 8, Bethlehem, Dane Jones (Will Bievenue), 1:52 (sh).
Third period: None.
Goalies-saves: Cairns (Beth) 26; Buser (A) 35.
Records: Adirondack (8-2-1, 10-4-1), Bethlehem (6-2-3, 9-3-4).