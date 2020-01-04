Roundup: Spartans win twice on weekend; Rivermen go 1-1

QUEENSBURY 3,
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2
Site: Glens Falls Rec Center
Non-league
NE Clinton;1;2;0;— 2
Queensbury;1;2;0;— 3
First period: 1, Queensbury, Brendan Duffy (Trevor Vogel), 1:33.
Second period: 2, Queensbury, Trevor Vogel (Chase Yrsha, Josh Demattos), 13:33. 3, NEC, Lucas Bedard (Zack Miller), 12:26. 4, Queensbury, Brayden Ordway (Josh Demattos), 8:39.
Third period: 5, NEC, Reid Lavalley (Zack Miller), 6:05.
Goalies-saves: Blake Powers (Q) 18. Ethan Garrand (NEC) 21.
Records: Northeastern Clinton (3-4), Queensbury (3-1, 5-2-1).
ADIRONDACK RIVERMEN 3,
PLATTSBURGH 3
Site: Glens Falls Rec Center
Non-league
Plattsburgh;0;2;1;0;— 3
Adirondack;2;1;0;0;— 3
First period: 1, Adirondack, Will Cormie (Nate Scarincio), 9:30. 2, Adirondack, Cormie (Carruthers), 9:02.
Second period: 3, Plattsburgh, Giroux (Kain), 5:16. 4, Adirondack, Tom Moore (Daalton Demarsh, Carter Vanderminden), 1:05.
Third period: 5, Plattsburgh, Kay, 12:38. 6, Plattsburgh, Andrew (Giroux, Kain), 2:22.
Goalies-saves: Dublanyk (Platt) 27. DiFiore (Adir.) 34.
Records: Plattsburgh (2-5), Adirondack Rivermen (3-2, 4-4-1).
QUEENSBURY 4, PLATTSBURGH 2
Site: Glens Falls Rec Center, Friday
Non-league
Plattsburgh;0;2;0;— 2
Queensbury;2;1;1;— 4
First period: 1, Queensbury, Josh Demattos (Jared Chamberlin, Will Vogel), 7:36. 2, Queensbury, Brayden Ordway, 3:05.
Second period: 3, Plattsburgh, Jace Lacey (Seamus Andrews, Jackson Kain), 3:34. 4, Queensbury, Jimmy Fitzgerald (Trevor Vogel, Chase Yrsha), 3:14. 5, Plattsburgh, Jackson Kain (Greyson Giroux), 0:01.
Third period: 6, Queensbury, Will Vogel (Trevor Vogel, Brayden Ordway), 0:11.
Goalies-saves: Chase Korol (Q) 18. John Dublanck (Platt) 32.
Records: Plattsburgh (2-4), Queensbury (3-1, 4-2-1).
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 3,
ADIRONDACK 1
Site: Glens Falls Rec Center, Friday
Non-league
NE Clinton;0;3;0;— 3
Adirondack;1;0;0;— 1
First period: 1, Adirondack, Nate Scarincio (Daalton Demarah, Holden Lamountain), 5:01.
Second period: 2, NCCS, L. Bedard, 10:05 (sh). 3, NCCS, Miller, 6:07. 4, NCCS, Miller (Bedard), 2:23.
Third period: None.
Goalies-saves: Garrand (NCCS) 20. DiFiore (Adir.) 24.
Records: Northeastern Clinton (3-2), Adirondack Rivermen (3-2, 4-4).