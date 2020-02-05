Roundup: Shen nips Adirondack

SHENENDEHOWA 2, ADIRONDACK 1
Site: Glens Falls Rec Center
CDHSHL
Shenendehowa 1 1 0 — 2
Adirondack 0 0 1 — 1
First period: 1, Shen, Sullivan, 5:49.
Second period: 2, Shen, Saelens (Sullivan, Miazga), 11:02.
Third period: 3, Adirondack, Cormie (Bickford), 12:40.
Goalies-saves: Kent Leighton (Shen) 24. Ben Difiore (Adir) 25.
Records: Shen (5-7, 8-9-1), Adirondack (5-5, 8-7-1).
QUEENSBURY 6, SARATOGA 3
Site: Glens Falls Rec Center, Tuesday
CDHSHL
Saratoga 1 2 0 — 3
Queensbury 2 2 2 — 6
First period: 1, Queensbury, Brayden Ordway (Jared Chamberlin, Ian Miller), 12:21. 2, Saratoga, Michael Montague (Joe Amodio, Charlie Leary), 3:58. 3, Queensbury, Brendan Duffy (Josh Demattos), 2:18.
Second period: 4, Queensbury, Brendan Duffy (pp) (Devon Salone, Trevor Vogel), 14:30. 5, Saratoga, Joe Amodio (Will Detora, Michael Montague), 11:06. 6, Queensbury, Brayden Ordway (Trevor Vogel, Devon Salone), 8:52. 7, Saratoga, Joe Amodio (Charlie Leary, Will Detora), 5:05.
Third period: 8, Queensbury, Devon Salone (Brendan Duffy, Brayden Ordway), 11:48. 9, Queensbury, Garrett Greenwood, :40.
Goalies-saves: Chase Korol (Qby) 25. Brad Blake (Sara) 20.
Records: Saratoga (8-3, 12-5), Queensbury (7-2, 10-4-1).
Notes: Next up for Queensbury is the annual Stick Game vs. Adirondack Rivermen on Thursday at 6:15 at the Cool Insuring Arena. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students/kids.