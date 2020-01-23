Roundup: Rivermen win at home

ADIRONDACK RIVERMEN 7,
BURNT HILLS/BALLSTON SPA 2
Site: Glens Falls Rec Center
CDHSHL
BH/BSpa;0;2;0;— 2
Adirondack;1;3;3;— 7
First period: 1, Adirondack, Bill Wickford (Will Cormie, Holden Lamountain), :09 (pp).
Second period: 2, Adirondack, Willie Bickfort (Will Cormie), 8:44. 3, BH/BS, Casey (Sinclair, Mathison), 8:20. 4, BH/BS, Cullen (Grabb), 4:07. 5, Adirondack, Will Cormie (William Sickford), 1:26. 6, Adirondack, Zach Hilleboe (Holden Lamountain, Daalton Demarsh), :14 (pp).
Third period: 7, Adirondack, Billy Wickford, 13:45. 8, Adirondack, Holden Lamountain, 5:05. 9, Adirondack, Tyler Whittington, 2:48.
Goalies-saves: Cam Folli (BH/BS) 13. Benjamin Difiore (Adir) 46.
Records: Adirondack (4-4, 5-6-1), Burnt Hills/Ballston Spa (3-3-1, 8-4-1).
Notes: Will Bickford - Hat trick. Tyler Whittington - first goal. Holden LaMountain - first goal.
QUEENSBURY 6, LA SALLE 0
Site: Glens Falls Rec Center, Wednesday
CDHSHL
La Salle;0;0;0;— 0
Queensbury;0;3;3;— 6
First period: None.
Second period: 1, Queensbury, Jimmy Fitzgerald (Trevor Vogel), 11:31. 2, Queensbury, Brendan Duffy (Jack Randall, Josh Demattos), 10:25 (pp). 3, Queensbury, Julien Shafer, 4:16.
Third period: 4, Queensbury, Brendan Duffy (Chase Yrsha, Jared Chamberlin), 14:50. 5, Queensbury, Brendan Duffy (Chase Yrsha, Trevor Vogel), 11:09. 6, Queensbury, Trevor Vogel (Josh Demattos, Jack Randall), 4:23 (pp).
Goalies-saves: Chase Korol (Qby) 19. Leo Paul (LSI) 29. Kyle Mcgee (LSI) 6.
Records: La Salle (1-7, 3-11), Queensbury (5-2, 7-3-1).
Notes: This was the ninth annual Pink the Rink in honor of Connie Himes. Chase Korol posted his first career shutout.