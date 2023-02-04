Tyler Carruthers had a five-point game and the Adirondack Rivermen rallied in the third period for a 5-4 boys hockey road victory over Gates Chili in Rochester on Saturday.

The Rivermen were down 3-2 in the third period when Carruthers tied the game on a penalty shot. Jack Walter scored two minutes later and Mathew Perrotte picked up an important insurance goal midway through the period.

Carruthers and Hudson DeLisle scored first-period goals for Adirondack (10-3-3). Anthony Goodsell made 22 saves in goal for the Rivermen.

QUEENSBURY 6, SARANAC HIGH 1: The Spartans scored three goals in the second period and three more in the third for a lopsided win over Saranac of Section VII on Friday at the Glens Falls Recreation Center.

Michael Deutsch, Tyler Dufour, Tanner Fearman, Ethan Kelsey, Keegan Lozier and Nick Ogden scored goals for QHS. Fearman and Ogden also had three assists each.

Jacob Fanciullo stopped 13 shots in goal for Queensbury (12-3).

GIRLS HOCKEY

UNITED 7, MASSENA 0: Lillian Willis scored a hat trick and Ava Reynolds made 12 saves in goal as Adirondack United won on Saturday at Massena Arena.

United finished the regular season at 15-1 and will host Saranac-Lake Placid on Tuesday in the first rounds of sectionals.

Bayley Duffy, Tekla Fine-Lease, Emily Macaulay and Madison Macaulay also scored goals for United. Duffy had three assists.

UNITED 7, CANTON 1: Bayley Duffy had a hat trick as Adirondack defeated Canton on the road on Friday night.

Gianna Marcantonio scored a pair of goals. Fine-Lease and Macaulay also scored. Duffy and Lillian Willis each had two assists. Reagan Gecewicz and Laura Dickerson combined for 11 saves in goal.