ROUNDUP: Rivermen post road win, improve to 7-3-1

ADIRONDACK 6, NISKAYUNA 2

Site: Union College

CDHSHL

Adirondack 2 1 3 — 6

Niskayuna 1 0 1 — 2

First period: 1, Niskayuna, Nate Dominiski (Ryan Wilber, Dylan Alvord), 9:41. 2, Adirondack, Mathew Perrotte (Jack Walter, Hudson Delisle), 10:27. 3, Adirondack, Tyler Carruthers (Derek Cormie, Dalton Hogan), 11:37 (pp).

Second period: 4, Adirondack, Nate DiFiore (Derek Cormie, Dylan Dicaprio), 2:06. 5, Adirondack, Nate DiFiore (Jill Willis, Dylan Dicaprio), 2:54. 6, Adirondack, Jack Walter (Mathew Perrotte, Tyler Carruthers), 6:57.

Third period: 7, Niskayuna, Ryan Wilber (Gave Laporta, Tyler Carroll), 8:11 (pp). 8, Adirondack, Jack Walter (Mathew Perrotte), 12:57.

Goalies-saves: Andy Buser (Adir.) 28; Alex Doehla (Nisky) 23.

Records: Adirondack (5-2-1, 7-3-1), Niskayuna (2-8, 4-12).

Notes: Jack Walter and Nate DiFiore led the way with two goals each as the Rivermen skated past the Mohawks.

