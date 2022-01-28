ROUNDUP: Rivermen post road win, improve to 7-3-1

ADIRONDACK 6, NISKAYUNA 2
Site: Union College
CDHSHL
Adirondack 2 1 3 — 6
Niskayuna 1 0 1 — 2
First period: 1, Niskayuna, Nate Dominiski (Ryan Wilber, Dylan Alvord), 9:41. 2, Adirondack, Mathew Perrotte (Jack Walter, Hudson Delisle), 10:27. 3, Adirondack, Tyler Carruthers (Derek Cormie, Dalton Hogan), 11:37 (pp).
Second period: 4, Adirondack, Nate DiFiore (Derek Cormie, Dylan Dicaprio), 2:06. 5, Adirondack, Nate DiFiore (Jill Willis, Dylan Dicaprio), 2:54. 6, Adirondack, Jack Walter (Mathew Perrotte, Tyler Carruthers), 6:57.
Third period: 7, Niskayuna, Ryan Wilber (Gave Laporta, Tyler Carroll), 8:11 (pp). 8, Adirondack, Jack Walter (Mathew Perrotte), 12:57.
Goalies-saves: Andy Buser (Adir.) 28; Alex Doehla (Nisky) 23.
Records: Adirondack (5-2-1, 7-3-1), Niskayuna (2-8, 4-12).
Notes: Jack Walter and Nate DiFiore led the way with two goals each as the Rivermen skated past the Mohawks.