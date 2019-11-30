ADIRONDACK 3, CANTON 0
Site: Postdam
Non-league
Adirondack 1 1 1 — 3
Canton 0 0 0 — 0
First period: 1, Adirondack, Will Cormie (Willis Bickford), 3:12.
Second period: 2, Adirondack, Jack Walter (Holden Lamountain, Will Cormie), 2:34.
Third period: 3, Adirondack, Christian Paris (Zach Hilleboe), 11:52.
Goalies-saves: Ben Difiore (Adir.) 7. Todd (Can) 38.
Records: Adirondack (0-0, 1-1), Canton (0-0, 0-2).
Notes: Jack Walters scored his first career varsity goal
POTSDAM 5, ADIRONDACK 4
Site: Potsdam, Friday
Non-league
Adirondack 0 2 2 — 4
Potsdam 0 1 3 1 — 5
First period: None.
Second period: 1, Adirondack, Will Cormie (Carter Vanderminden), 13:37. 2, Adirondack, Will Cormie (Jack Walter, Holden Lamountian), 17 20. 3, Potsdam, Berkman (Sullivan), 8:44 (pp).
Third period: 4, Potsdam, Dorothy, 13:31 (pp). 5, Adirondack, Parker, 13:04. 6, Adirondack, Cormie (Vanderminden), 2:03. 7, Canton, Dorthoy (Berkman), 0.43.
Overtime: 8, Canton, Sergi (Dorothy, Bermlgman), 2:21.
Records: Adirondack (0-0, 0-1), Potsdam (0-0, 1-0).
