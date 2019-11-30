{{featured_button_text}}

ADIRONDACK 3, CANTON 0

Site: Postdam

Non-league

Adirondack 1 1 1 — 3

Canton 0 0 0 — 0

First period: 1, Adirondack, Will Cormie (Willis Bickford), 3:12.

Second period: 2, Adirondack, Jack Walter (Holden Lamountain, Will Cormie), 2:34.

Third period: 3, Adirondack, Christian Paris (Zach Hilleboe), 11:52.

Goalies-saves: Ben Difiore (Adir.) 7. Todd (Can) 38.

Records: Adirondack (0-0, 1-1), Canton (0-0, 0-2).

Notes: Jack Walters scored his first career varsity goal

POTSDAM 5, ADIRONDACK 4

Site: Potsdam, Friday

Non-league

Adirondack 0 2 2 — 4

Potsdam 0 1 3 1 — 5

First period: None.

Second period: 1, Adirondack, Will Cormie (Carter Vanderminden), 13:37. 2, Adirondack, Will Cormie (Jack Walter, Holden Lamountian), 17 20. 3, Potsdam, Berkman (Sullivan), 8:44 (pp).

Third period: 4, Potsdam, Dorothy, 13:31 (pp). 5, Adirondack, Parker, 13:04. 6, Adirondack, Cormie (Vanderminden), 2:03. 7, Canton, Dorthoy (Berkman), 0.43.

Overtime: 8, Canton, Sergi (Dorothy, Bermlgman), 2:21.

Records: Adirondack (0-0, 0-1), Potsdam (0-0, 1-0).

