ROUNDUP: Rivermen earn trip to semifinals

Nate DiFiore's hat trick powered the Adirondack Rivermen to a 6-2 win over Saratoga in a Division I ice hockey quarterfinal. The Rivermen move on to the semifinals at Union College on Sunday.

ADIRONDACK 6, SARATOGA 2

Notes: The Rivermen skated out to a 2-1 lead in the first with goals by Hudson DeLisle and Tyler Carruthers. After a scoreless second, the Rivermen sealed the game with four goals in the third, three of them by DiFiore. Andy Buser turned away 25 out of 27.