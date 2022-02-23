ROUNDUP: Rivermen earn trip to semifinals

Nate DiFiore's hat trick powered the Adirondack Rivermen to a 6-2 win over Saratoga in a Division I ice hockey quarterfinal. The Rivermen move on to the semifinals at Union College on Sunday.
ADIRONDACK 6, SARATOGA 2
Site: Glens Falls Rec Center
Division I Quarterfinal
Saratoga;1;0;1;— 2
Adirondack;2;0;4;— 6
First period: 1, Adirondack, Hudson Delisle, 13:54. 2, Saratoga, Grady Frasier (Luke Henderson, Huck Patton), 14:20. 3, Adirondack, Tyler Carruthers, 16:47.
Second period: None.
Third period: 4, Adirondack, Nate DiFiore (Jack Walter, Matthew Perrotte), 1:21. 5, Adirondack, Nate DiFiore (Walter, Perrotte), 12:21. 6, Adirondack, Jack Walter, 12:58. 7, Saratoga, Huck Patton, 14:12. 8, Adirondack, DiFore (DiCaprio), 14:55.
Goalies-saves: Xander Clark (Sara) 29. Andy Buser (A) 25.
Records: Saratoga (5-9, 7-14), Adirondack Rivermen (9-4-1, 13-6-1).
Notes: The Rivermen skated out to a 2-1 lead in the first with goals by Hudson DeLisle and Tyler Carruthers. After a scoreless second, the Rivermen sealed the game with four goals in the third, three of them by DiFiore. Andy Buser turned away 25 out of 27.
Up next: The Rivermen advance to the semfinals against either the Capital District Jets or the G.M.S.V.S. Storm on Sunday at Union College (4:45 p.m.).
SARATOGA 3, LA SALLE 2
Site: Saratoga
Division I Opening Round
Saratoga;1;0;1;1;— 3
La Salle;0;1;1;— 2
First period: 1, Saratoga, Patrick Kenney (Frank Klaus).
Second period: None.
Third period: 2, Saratoga, Huck Patton (Luke Henderson, Matt Rissetto).
