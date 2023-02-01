ROUNDUP: Rivermen blank Bethlehem; Queensbury cruises

GLENS FALLS — Tyler Carruthers and Derek Cormie scored goals Wednesday as the Adirondack Rivermen earned a 2-0 Capital District High School Hockey League victory over Bethlehem.

Anthony Goodsell made 22 saves for the shutout as the Rivermen improved to 8-1-2 in the CDHSHL and 9-3-3 overall in the race for home-ice advantage for sectionals.

Carruthers scored his goal short-handed in the second period, while Cormie scored from the slot in the third period off an assist by Dalton Hogan.

Adirondack’s penalty kill was a big difference in the game, killing off six penalties in the victory. The Rivemen are scheduled to play in Rochester this weekend with non-league against Gates-Chili and Penfield.

QUEENSBURY 8, LA SALLE 0: Mack Ryan recorded a hat trick and Eagan Breault made seven saves to lead the Spartans to a shutout of La Salle.

Michael Deutsch and Quinn Theis each added two goals for Queensbury, which also got a goal from Keegan Lozier. Tanner Fearman had three assists and Ethan Kelsey added two assists for the Spartans, who host Saranac on Friday at 7:40 p.m. at the Glens Falls Rec Center for Senior Night.