ROUNDUP: Rivermen beat CBA, improve to 9-3-1

Mathew Perrotte scored twice as the Adirondack Rivermen beat CBA 6-4 on Wednesday and improved to 7-2-1 in CDHSHL play.
ADIRONDACK 6, CBA 4
Site: Glens Falls Rec Center
CDHSHL
CBA 3 0 1 — 4
Adirondack 4 1 1 — 6
First period: 1, Adirondack, Jill Willis (Matthew Perrotte, Matt Kirk), 11:42 (pp). 2, CBA, Sam Smith, 10:37. 3, Adirondack, Mathew Perrotte (Jack Walter), 10:25. 4, CBA, Mila Zeoli, 9:56. 5, CBA, Mason Famulare, 5:52. 6, Adirondack, Mathew Perrotte (Hudson Delisle, Nate Difiore), 3:26 (pp). 7, Adirondack, Matt Kirk (Jill Willis, Matthew Perrotte), 2:59 (pp).
Second period: 8, Adirondack, Tyler Carruthers (Dalton Hogan, Derek Cormie), 5:46 (pp).
Third period: 9, Adirondack, Nate DiFiore (Jack Walter), 11:12. 10, CBA, Cam James, 6:22.
Goalies-saves: Joe Shanahan (CBA) 22. Buser (A) 12. Gregoire (A) 7.
Records: CBA (3-4-1, 3-9-2), Adirondack (7-2-1, 9-3-1).
SARATOGA 10, La SALLE 2
Site: Saratoga, Tuesday
CDHSHL
La Salle 0 2 0 0 — 2
Saratoga 2 7 1 0 — 10
First period: 1, Toga, Cutting (Klochaney). 2, Toga, Borak (Verral).
Second period: 3, Toga, Klaus (Oke). 4, Toga, Rissetto. 5, Toga, Kenney (Frasier). 6, Toga, Borak (Kenney). 7, Toga, Henderson (Borak). 8, Toga, Cutting (Frasier, Bradley). 9, Toga, Borak. 10, Toga, Badar.
Third period: None.
