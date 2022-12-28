ROUNDUP: Reynolds, Adirondack United post win

Goalie Ava Reynolds made 18 saves in a shutout performance as the Adirondack United girls hockey team beat the East Green Waves of Section I on Wednesday, 3-0.

Bailey Duffy recorded a goal and two assists. Tekla Fine-Lease had a goal and an assist and Jenna Amodio scored a goal. Dani Hand and Lillian Willis each had an assist.

The United are back on the ice Thursday with another game against the Green Wave at the Glens Falls Recreation Center (11:30 a.m.).

BOYS HOCKEY

RIVERMEN 3, BURNT HILLS-BALLSTON SPA 2: The Rivermen scored twice in the second period to rally past Burnt Hills-BS.

Tyler Carruthers scored a first-period goal for Adirondack off Matthew Perrote's assist, but Burnt Hills-Ballston Spa scored twice late in the period for a 2-1 lead. Nate DiFiore converted Hudson DeLise's assist with 5:23 left in the second period to tie it. Derek Cormie put in a rebound off Jack Walter's shot one minute later to score the eventual game-winning goal.

Anthony Goodsell made 27 saves in goal for the Rivermen.