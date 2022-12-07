ROUNDUP: Queensbury tops Rivermen; Adirondack United rolls, 12-0

GLENS FALLS — Queensbury's Ethan Kelsey and Quinn Theis netted goals — one on a 4-on-3 power play — in the third period Wednesday night to lift the Spartans to a 4-2 Capital District High School Hockey League victory over the Adirondack Rivermen at Cool Insuring Arena.

Tanner Fearman and Tyler Dufour had given Queensbury (1-1) a 2-0 lead before the Rivermen (1-1 league, 1-2 overall) rallied.

"We outshot them something like 20-4 in the first period, but we were only up 1-0," Queensbury coach Dean Williams said. "Then they outshot us in the second period to make it a 2-1 game. So the first period was ours, the second period was theirs, and the third period was played in the neutral zone. But it was a good high school hockey game, the arena was packed."

Dalton Hogan and Matthew Perrotte scored for Adirondack.

Both goalies — Queensbury's Jacob Fanciullo and the Rivermen's Anthony Goodsell — finished with 28 saves.

"It was a little frustrating — the kids have played well, but it's not showing up on the scoresheet," Rivermen coach Nick Lavigne said. "But it's early in the season, we're evenly matched teams. We came out a little flat in the first period — we had a lot of zone time, but we just didn't capitalize.

"Queensbury had a 4-on-3 in the third period and they put the puck in the net," Lavigne added. "From there it's a tough goal to give up in that situation."

The teams meet again in the annual Stick Game on Feb. 8 at Cool Insuring Arena.

GIRLS HOCKEY

ADIRONDACK UNITED 12, SARANAC LAKE-LAKE PLACID 0: Laura Dickerson recorded the first shutout in program history as the Adirondack United girls team skated to the win in Lake Placid.

Bayley Duffy recorded six points on four goals and two assists to lead the United (3-0), who also got two goals and an assist from Lillian Willis.

Eighth-grader Jessica Freebern scored her first varsity goal, along with Caroline Lieberth and Tekla Fine-Lease. Also scoring for Adirondack were Emily MacAuley and Jenna Amodio, and Maeve McCarty had two assists.