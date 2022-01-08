 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Queensbury rallies to beat Northeastern Clinton

QUEENSBURY 7, NE CLINTON 2

Site: Glens Falls Rec Center

Non-league

NE Clinton;2;0;0;— 2

Queensbury;1;2;4;— 7

First period: 1, NE Clinton, Marcus Bedard (Reid Lavalley), 14:57. 2, Queensbury, Tanner Fearman, 11:35 (sh). 3, NE Clinton, Tyler Guay (Winnie Simpson), 5:58.

Second period: 4, Queensbury, Tanner Fearman (Garrett Greenwood), 0:28. 5, Queensbury, Garrett Greenwood (Tanner Fearman), 0:01 (pp).

Third period: 6, Queensbury, Julien Shafer (Tyler Dufour, Tanner Fearman), 9:35. 7, Queensbury, Garrett Greenwood (Julien Shafer), 6:34. 8, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy (Quinn Theis, Keegan Lozier), 5:42. 9, Queensbury, Stephen Deutsch (Nick Porreca), 0:48.

Goalies-saves: Dylan Ball (Q) 22. Peter Judkins (NEC) 30.

Records: Queensbury (3-1-1, 5-3-1).

Notes: The Spartans ended the weekend on a high note as they scored six consecutive goals en route to a 7-2 win. The Spartans are back on home ice at the Rec Center on Wednesday at 7:40 p.m. against Niskayuna.

BEEKMANTOWN 4, ADIRONDACK 3

Site: Glens Falls Rec Center

Non-league

Beekmantown;1;0;3;— 4

Adirondack;0;2;1;— 3

First period: 1, Beekmantown, Parker Broughton (Reagan Dudyak, Keegan Rodier), 7:42.

Second period: 2, Adirondack, John Attardo (Dylan Dicaprio, Tyler Carruthers), 5:02 (pp). 3, Adirondack, Jill Willis (Tyler Carruthers, Evan Paro), 0:52.

Third period: 4, Adirondack, Jill Willis (Tyler Carruthers, Matthew Perrotte), 11:55. 5, Beekmantown, Sam Bingel (Luke Mosher, Louis Sweenor), 8:48. 6, Beekmantown, Zach Lapier (Dale Gonyo), 7:29. 7, Beekmantown, Nolan Latinville (Luke Mosher, Zach Lapier), 1:31.

Goalies-saves: Austin Doser (Beek) 31. Andy Buser (A) 36.

Records: Rivermen (4-1, 6-2).

ADIRONDACK 5,
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 4

Site: G.F. Rec Center, Friday

Non-league

Northeastern;1;2;1;0;— 5

Adirondack;2;2;0;1;— 5

First period: 1, Adirondack, Zach Hilleboe (Matt Kirk, Noah Hilleboe), 14:44. 2, Adirondack, Tyler Carruthers (Matthew Perrotte), 10:50. 3, Northeastern, Reid Lavalley (Ryan Racine), 2:55.

Second period: 4, Adirondack, John Attardo (Tyler Carruthers), 11:21. 5, Northeastern, Winnie Simpson (Marcus Bedard, Chase Letourneau), 8:49.

Third period: 6, Northeastern, Marcus Bedard, 4:30.

Overtime: 7, Adirondack, Tyler Carruthers (Matthew Perrotte, Jack Walter), 0:23.

Goalies-saves: Alain Juneau (NEC) 15. Andy Buser (Adir) 32.

Records: Adirondack (5-1, 6-1).

Notes: Tyler Carruthers netted the Rivermen a walk-off win in OT in non-league action on Friday night.

