 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

ROUNDUP: Queensbury edges Bethlehem in OT

  • 0

Mack Ryan scored in overtime to lift Queensbury past Bethlehem in Capital District High School Hockey League action Friday night. Ryan scored twice for the Spartans, who bounced back from Bethlehem's late game-tying goal in regulation.

QUEENSBURY 3, BETHLEHEM 2, OT

Site: Bethlehem

CDHSHL, Friday

Queensbury;1;1;0;1;— 3

Bethlehem;0;0;2;0;— 2

First period: 1, Queensbury, Mack Ryan (pp) (Tanner Fearman, Nick Ogden), 3:10.

Second period: 2, Queensbury, Nick Ogden (pp) (Tanner Fearman, Julien Shafer), 3:04.

Third period: 3, Bethlehem, Dane Jones (Will Bievenue, Tyler Fabian), 16:31. 4, Bethlehem, Tyler Bitely (Dane Jones), 0:27.

People are also reading…

Overtime: 5, Queensbury, Mack Ryan (Tanner Fearman, Julien Shafer), 2:19.

Goalies-saves: Jacob Fanciullo (Queensbury) 28. Rory Cairns (Bethlehem) 14.

Records: Queensbury (5-3-1, 7-5-1), Bethlehem (6-2-1, 8-3-2).

Notes: Queensbury bounced back from a late game-tying goal by Bethlehem to win in overtime on the road. Mack Ryan scored twice including the game winner and Tanner Fearman had 3 assists. Sophomore goaltender Jake Fanciullo made his first varsity appearance in goal and came away with the 3-2 win.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Queensbury shuts out CBA

Queensbury shuts out CBA

Julien Shafer scored twice and Bayley Duffy added a goal and three assists as Queensbury blanked CBA 7-0 in CDHSHL action Wednesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News