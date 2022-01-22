ROUNDUP: Queensbury edges Bethlehem in OT

Mack Ryan scored in overtime to lift Queensbury past Bethlehem in Capital District High School Hockey League action Friday night. Ryan scored twice for the Spartans, who bounced back from Bethlehem's late game-tying goal in regulation.
QUEENSBURY 3, BETHLEHEM 2, OT
Site: Bethlehem
CDHSHL, Friday
Queensbury;1;1;0;1;— 3
Bethlehem;0;0;2;0;— 2
First period: 1, Queensbury, Mack Ryan (pp) (Tanner Fearman, Nick Ogden), 3:10.
Second period: 2, Queensbury, Nick Ogden (pp) (Tanner Fearman, Julien Shafer), 3:04.
Third period: 3, Bethlehem, Dane Jones (Will Bievenue, Tyler Fabian), 16:31. 4, Bethlehem, Tyler Bitely (Dane Jones), 0:27.
Overtime: 5, Queensbury, Mack Ryan (Tanner Fearman, Julien Shafer), 2:19.
Goalies-saves: Jacob Fanciullo (Queensbury) 28. Rory Cairns (Bethlehem) 14.
Records: Queensbury (5-3-1, 7-5-1), Bethlehem (6-2-1, 8-3-2).
Notes: Queensbury bounced back from a late game-tying goal by Bethlehem to win in overtime on the road. Mack Ryan scored twice including the game winner and Tanner Fearman had 3 assists. Sophomore goaltender Jake Fanciullo made his first varsity appearance in goal and came away with the 3-2 win.