ROUNDUP: Queensbury edges Bethlehem in OT

QUEENSBURY 3, BETHLEHEM 2, OT

Notes: Queensbury bounced back from a late game-tying goal by Bethlehem to win in overtime on the road. Mack Ryan scored twice including the game winner and Tanner Fearman had 3 assists. Sophomore goaltender Jake Fanciullo made his first varsity appearance in goal and came away with the 3-2 win.