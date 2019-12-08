QUEENSBURY 4,
ALBANY ACADEMY 1
Site: Glens Falls Rec Center
CDHSHL
Albany Academy;0;1;0;— 1
Queensbury;2;1;1;— 4
First period: 1, Queensbury, Jack Randall (Brayden Ordway), 14:29. 2, Queensbury, Devon Salone, 13:04.
Second period: 3, Queensbury, Jack Randall (Brendan Duffy), 11:39. 4, Alb Academy, Sean Hans (Tim Carlson, Sam Koenig), 4:52.
Third period: 5, Queensbury, Garrett Greenwood (Blake Powers), 6:57.
Goalies-saves: Blake Powers (Qby) 22. Emma Mcintyre (AA) 16. Jackson Bissell (AA) 12.
Records: Albany Academy (0-1, 0-1), Queensbury (1-1, 1-1).
Notes: Garrett Greenwood scores his first High School goal. Blake Powers with his first goaltender assist.
