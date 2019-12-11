Roundup: Queensbury defeats Shenendehowa

QUEENSBURY 4,
SHENENDEHOWA 2
Site: Glens Falls Rec Center
CDHSHL
Shenendehowa 0 2 0 — 2
Queensbury 1 1 2 — 4
First period: 1, Queensbury, Brendan Duffy (Jack Randall, Trevor Vogel), 5:29.
Second period: 2, Shen, Cole Haldane, 8:11. 3, Queensbury, Josh Demattos (Brayden Ordway, Ian Miller), 5:57. 4, Shen, Jacob Mayo (Nick Rex), 4:44.
Third period: 5, Queensbury, Brendan Duffy (Trevor Vogel, Keegan Lozier), 9:50. 6, Queensbury, Trevor Vogel (Brendan Duffy), 0:36.
Goalies-saves: Chase Korol (Qby) 26. John Sassone (Shen) 32.
Records: Shenendehowa (0-1, 1-2), Queensbury (2-1, 2-1).
Notes: First Career goal for Josh DeMattos. First Career win for goalie Chase Korol.
SARATOGA 4, ADIRONDACK 1
Site: Glens Falls Rec Center
CDHSHL
Saratoga 0 2 2 — 4
Adirondack 1 0 0 — 1
First period: 1, Adirondack, Carter Vanderminden (N. Scarincio, J. Walter), 14:16.
Second period: 2, Saratoga, Detora, 6:42. 3, Saratoga, Amodio (Shapiro), 14:40.
Third period: 4, Saratoga, Leary (Patton, Lemonda), 6:32. 5, Saratoga, Blanchard (Amodio, Detora), 14:26.
Goalies-saves: Ben Di Fiore (Adir) 27. Blake (Sara) 15.
Records: Saratoga (1-0, 1-2), Adirondack (1-1, 1-1).