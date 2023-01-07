ROUNDUP: QHS rolls to victory; Rivermen tie Beekmantown; United improve to 7-1

Queensbury scored seven times in the second period during a 13-2 rout of Section VII's Northeastern Clinton on Saturday in boys ice hockey at the Glens Falls Recreation Center.

Tanner Fearman recorded a goal and five assists for six points. Keegan Lozier and Mack Ryan both had five-point games, with two goals and three assists apiece. Tyler Dufour and Julien Shafer scored two goals each. Michael Deutsch, Nick Ogden, Nick Porreca and Quinn Theis each scored one goal.

Eagan Breault stopped 26 shots in goal to get the win.

RIVERMEN 2, BEEKMANTOWN 2 (OT): Jack Walter and John Attardo each had a goal and an assist as the Adirondack Rivermen tied Beekmantown of Section VII on Saturday.

Beekmantown is tied for No. 1 in the state Division II poll put out by the New York State Sportswriters Association. Beekmantown got the game-tying goal with 5:44 left in the third period.

Hudson DeLisle had two assists for Adirondack (4-3-3) and Anthony Goodsell made 18 saves in goal.

RIVERMEN 11, NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 1: Tyler Carruthers scored four times as the Rivermen cruised to victory on Friday night.

Dalton Hogan and Walter scored two goals each. Nate DiFiore, Sean Ward and Noah Hilleboe also scored goals. It was the first varsity goal for Ward.

Connor Traver made 18 saves in goal for the Rivermen in his first varsity victory.

GIRLS HOCKEY

UNITED 6, POTSDAM 1: The Adirondack United improved to 7-1 on the season behind Lillian Willis' four-goal, one-assist effort.

Bailey Duffy had two goals and two assists. Emerson Lochner-Fehl, Jenna Amodio, Tekla Fine-Lease and Gianna Marcantonio also had assists.

Solid defense by Dani Hand, Lochner-Fehl, Jenna Amodio, Maddie Macaulay, Alyssa Temple and Haylee Flewelling kept Potsdam at bay. Goalie Ava Reynolds stopped 20 shots for the win.