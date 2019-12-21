Roundup: Duffy's OT goal lifts Queensbury past Saratoga
agate

Roundup: Duffy's OT goal lifts Queensbury past Saratoga

QUEENSBURY 3,
SARATOGA SPRINGS 2, OT

Site: Saratoga Rink, Friday

CDHSHL

Queensbury;0;2;0;1;— 3

Saratoga;1;1;0;0;— 2

First period: 1, Saratoga, Will Detora (Luke Shapiro, Joe Amodio), 14:40.

Second period: 2, Queensbury, Brendan Duffy (Will Vogel, Jack Randall), 1:20. 3, Saratoga, Will Detora (Joe Amodio), 3:50. 4, Queensbury, Mack Ryan, 14:20.

Third period: None.

Overtime: 5, Queensbury, Brendan Duffy (Jack Randall, Trevor Vogel), 2;30.

Goalies-saves: Blake Powers (Queensbury) 22. Brad Blake (Saratoga) 23.

Records: Queensbury (3-1, 3-2-1), Saratoga (2-1, 2-3).

Notes: Mack Ryan scored his first high school goal. Queensbury is back in action at home after the New Year, Jan. 3-4 as the Spartans host Plattsburgh and Northeastern Clinton.

