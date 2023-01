Hudson DeLisle recorded two goals and an assist as the Adirondack Rivermen beat La Salle 5-1 in a boys hockey game on Friday.

The Rivermen improved to 6-1-2 in the Capital District High School Hockey League (7-3-3 overall) to maintain first place, just ahead of second-place Queensbury.

Nate Di Fiore, Matt Perrotte and Cam Pratt also scored goal for the Rivermen. Tyler Carruthers had two assists. Anthony Goodsell made 16 saves in goal to get the win.