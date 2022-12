GLENS FALLS — Jason Rothstien and Nichols Romeo each scored twice as Clarkstown beat the Adirondack Rivermen in boys hockey on Friday at the Glens Falls Recreation Center, 9-1.

Tyler Carruthers scored the game’s first goal for Adirondack early in the first period, but Clarkstown (3-0) dominated the rest of the way. Three Rivermen goalies combined for 26 saves.