ROUNDUP: Carruthers, Walter lead Rivermen past La Salle

Tyler Carruthers and Jack Walter both scored twice as the Adirondack Rivermen defeated La Salle 6-2 at the Rec Center on Wednesday.
ADIRONDACK 6, LA SALLE 2
Site: Hudson Valley CC
CDHSHL
Adirondack;1;3;2;— 6
La Salle;2;0;0;— 2
First period: 1, Adirondack, Tyler Carruthers (Ian Collins, Jack Walter), 12:59. 2, La Salle, Chase Rose, 6:22. 3, La Salle, Zach Boucher (Shaun Branon, Chase Rose), 49.4.
Second period: 4, Adirondack, Tyler Carruthers (Jack Walter, Ian Collins), 8:00. 5, Adirondack, Jack Walter (John Attardo, Tyler Carruthers), 6:26 (pp). 6, Adirondack, Jack Walter (Tyler Carruthers, Ian Collins), 1:00.
Third period: 7, Adirondack, Ian Collins (Jack Walter, Tyler Carruthers), 12:40. 8, Adirondack, Hudson Delisle, 10:47.
People are also reading…
Goalies-saves: Andy Buser (A) 14. Anthony Goodsell (A) 1. Ellis (LSI) 40. Truing (LSI) 4.
Records: Adirondack (5-1, 7-2), La Salle (0-7, 0-13).
Notes: Hudson DeLisle scored his first varsity goal.
In this Series
PREP ROUNDUP: Wednesday's high school sports news
-
ROUNDUP: Sherman's 20-point effort leads Burghers
-
Kuzmich scores 1,000th point for Witches
-
ROUNDUP: Nelson leads Horde past Whitehall
- 7 updates