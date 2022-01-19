 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

ROUNDUP: Carruthers, Walter lead Rivermen past La Salle

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Wednesday's high school sports news series
  • 0

Tyler Carruthers and Jack Walter both scored twice as the Adirondack Rivermen defeated La Salle 6-2 at the Rec Center on Wednesday.

ADIRONDACK 6, LA SALLE 2

Site: Hudson Valley CC

CDHSHL

Adirondack;1;3;2;— 6

La Salle;2;0;0;— 2

First period: 1, Adirondack, Tyler Carruthers (Ian Collins, Jack Walter), 12:59. 2, La Salle, Chase Rose, 6:22. 3, La Salle, Zach Boucher (Shaun Branon, Chase Rose), 49.4.

Second period: 4, Adirondack, Tyler Carruthers (Jack Walter, Ian Collins), 8:00. 5, Adirondack, Jack Walter (John Attardo, Tyler Carruthers), 6:26 (pp). 6, Adirondack, Jack Walter (Tyler Carruthers, Ian Collins), 1:00.

Third period: 7, Adirondack, Ian Collins (Jack Walter, Tyler Carruthers), 12:40. 8, Adirondack, Hudson Delisle, 10:47.

People are also reading…

Goalies-saves: Andy Buser (A) 14. Anthony Goodsell (A) 1. Ellis (LSI) 40. Truing (LSI) 4.

Records: Adirondack (5-1, 7-2), La Salle (0-7, 0-13).

Notes: Hudson DeLisle scored his first varsity goal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Queensbury shuts out CBA

Queensbury shuts out CBA

Julien Shafer scored twice and Bayley Duffy added a goal and three assists as Queensbury blanked CBA 7-0 in CDHSHL action Wednesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Brawl breaks out between Cowboys, 49ers fans outside AT&T Stadium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News