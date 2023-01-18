 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ICE HOCKEY

ROUNDUP: Carruthers, Goodsell lead way as Rivermen blank Mohawks

GLENS FALLS — Tyler Carruthers scored twice and Anthony Goodsell made 16 saves Wednesday night as the Adirondack Rivermen earned a 2-0 Capital District High School Hockey League victory over the Niskayuna-Schenectady Mohawks.

It was Goodsell's first varsity shutout. Matthew Perrotte and Jack Walter each had a pair of assists.

The Rivermen improved to 5-1-2 in the league, 6-3-3 overall.

Alex Doelha finished with 60 saves for the Mohawks.

QUEENSBURY 4, ALBANY ACADEMY 0: The Spartans scored three goals in the first period and cruised to the shutout as Jacob Fanciullo finished with 20 saves.

Ollie Coughlan, Tyler Dufour, Keegan Lozier and Julien Shafer scored for Queensbury (7-1, 9-3), which got a pair of assists from Cameron Porter.

