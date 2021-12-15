 Skip to main content
agate

ROUNDUP: Buser, Rivermen shut out Saratoga

ADIRONDACK RIVERMEN 2, SARATOGA 0

Site: Weibel Ice Rink Saratoga

CDHSHL

Adirondack 1 1 0 — 2

Saratoga 0 0 0 — 0

First period: 1, Adirondack, Jack Walter (sh) (Jill Willis), 9:36.

Second period: 2, Adirondack, Jill Willis (Nate Di Fiore, Jack Walter), 3:39.

Third period: None.

Goalies-saves: Andy Buser (Adirondack) 22. Xander Clark (Saratoga) 22.

Records: Adirondack (3-1, 3-1), Saratoga (0-2, 0-4).

Notes: Andy Buser’s 23-save shutout effort helps Rivermen defeat Blue streaks in CDHSHL action Wednesday. The Rivermen were also aided by strong efforts from Jack Walter and Jill Willis, who both notched two points in the Rivermen’s victory.

