ROUNDUP: Adirondack United win inaugural home game

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack United, the first girls varsity ice hockey program in Section II history, played its first home game Saturday at the Glens Falls Rec Center and skated to a 10-1 victory over Beekmantown.

Bayley Duffy of Queensbury scored five goals and added an assist to lead the United, who improved to 2-0 on the season in their first game in 10 days.

Lillian Willis of South Glens Falls scored a goal and had three assists for Adirondack, which also got goals from Emily MacAuley, Gianna Marcantonio, Jenna Amodio and Amelia Laszewski. Collecting assists were Alyssa Temple, Jessica Freebern, Tekla Fine-Lease and Emily Kelsey.

Regan Gecewicz of Saratoga and Laura Dickerson of Queensbury combined for 12 saves in goal for the United.

The Adirondack United was formed this season with players from six local school districts: Queensbury, South Glens Falls, Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Corinth and Saratoga Springs.

The United play Wednesday against Saranac Lake-Lake Placid at the 1980 Rink in Lake Placid, before returning home Saturday to face Franklin Academy of Malone at 3:30 p.m. at the Rec Center.

BOYS HOCKEY

RYE 6, RIVERMEN 3: Henry Bagely scored the hat trick as Rye won a non-league game against the Adirondack Rivermen at the Glens Falls Recreation Center.

Junior Matt Perrotte had a goal and an assist for the Rivermen. Tyler Carruthers and John Attardo also scored goals.