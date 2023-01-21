 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ICE HOCKEY

ROUNDUP: Adir. United wins twice on weekend

  • 0

Bayley Duffy and Lillian Willis each had a goal and an assist as Adirondack United defeated Oswego 3-0 on Saturday for their second girls hockey road victory of the weekend.

Emily MacAuley and Duffy scored first-period goals in Saturday's win and Willis added a third-period goal. Goalie Regan Gecewicz made 19 saves in the shutout effort.

Adirondack improved to 10-1.

UNITED 5, CLINTON 0: Eighth grader Emily Macaulay scored a hat trick as Adirondack beat the second-ranked team in the state on Friday in Utica.

Goalie Ava Reynolds made 17 saves to get the shutout. Gianna Marcantonio and Bayley Duffy also scored goals. Duffy and Willis had two assists each.

Adirondack’s next home game will be Thursday against Franklin Academy.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News