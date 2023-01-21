ROUNDUP: Adir. United wins twice on weekend

Bayley Duffy and Lillian Willis each had a goal and an assist as Adirondack United defeated Oswego 3-0 on Saturday for their second girls hockey road victory of the weekend.

Emily MacAuley and Duffy scored first-period goals in Saturday's win and Willis added a third-period goal. Goalie Regan Gecewicz made 19 saves in the shutout effort.

Adirondack improved to 10-1.

UNITED 5, CLINTON 0: Eighth grader Emily Macaulay scored a hat trick as Adirondack beat the second-ranked team in the state on Friday in Utica.

Goalie Ava Reynolds made 17 saves to get the shutout. Gianna Marcantonio and Bayley Duffy also scored goals. Duffy and Willis had two assists each.

Adirondack’s next home game will be Thursday against Franklin Academy.