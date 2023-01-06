ROUNDUP: Adir. United beats Franklin Academy

Eighth-grader Emily Macauley had a hat trick as the Adirondack United girls hockey team rebounded from its first loss of the season to beat Franklin Academy 6-1 on Friday.

United went 3 for 7 on the power play and had a shorthanded goal. Regan Gecewicz got the win in goal with 10 saves.

BOYS HOCKEY

BEEKMANTOWN 5, QUEENSBURY 2: The Section VII visitors scored three second-period goals on the way to a victory over Queensbury in boys hockey on Friday.

Tanner Fearman and Tyler Dufour scored goals for the Spartans (5-4). Keegan Lozier had two assists