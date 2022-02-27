Rivermen win, earn trip to title game

ADIRONDACK 2, STORM 1

Notes: Andy Buser turned away 31 of 32 shots as the Rivermen beat the Storm. Nate DiFiore broke the ice early in the first, putting the Rivermen up 1-0. A late goal off a rebound gave the Storm a 1-1 tie heading into the second. Buser was solid as the Storm tried to take advantage of two power plays early in the second stanza. The Rivermen eventually took advantage of an odd-man rush to score the eventual go-ahead goal. The Rivermen outlasted a 10-shot Storm third period.