GLENS FALLS — The Queensbury Spartans and the Adirondack Rivermen meet on Wednesday in the annual Stick Game at Cool Insuring Arena. Opening faceoff is 6:15 p.m.

The Rivermen are currently 8-2-1 in the Capital District High School Hockey League (10-4-1 overall) and holding second place. Queensbury is 5-5-1 (8-7-1) and tied for sixth place.

The "Stick" has been awarded for many years to the winner of the annual showdown between Queensbury and the team based at Glens Falls High School.

