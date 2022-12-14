 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ICE HOCKEY

Rivermen, Spa play to 1-1 tie

  • 0

The only goals of the game were scored less than four minutes apart in the third period as the Adirondack Rivermen played to a 1-1 tie against Saratoga in a boys high school ice hockey game on Wednesday.

Noah Hilleboe scored the Adirondack goal with 4:58 left in regulation off a Derek Cormie assist. Luke Henderson tied the game for Saratoga with 1:37 left on the clock.

Anthony Goodsell made 25 saves in goal for the Rivermen (1-1-1 in the league, 1-3-1 overall). Xander Clark stopped 41 shots for Saratoga.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How the world reacted to Messi’s Croatia masterclass

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News