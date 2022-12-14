Rivermen, Spa play to 1-1 tie

The only goals of the game were scored less than four minutes apart in the third period as the Adirondack Rivermen played to a 1-1 tie against Saratoga in a boys high school ice hockey game on Wednesday.
Noah Hilleboe scored the Adirondack goal with 4:58 left in regulation off a Derek Cormie assist. Luke Henderson tied the game for Saratoga with 1:37 left on the clock.
Anthony Goodsell made 25 saves in goal for the Rivermen (1-1-1 in the league, 1-3-1 overall). Xander Clark stopped 41 shots for Saratoga.