Rivermen lifted by Carruthers' hat trick in win over Saratoga
Rivermen lifted by Carruthers' hat trick in win over Saratoga

Sophomore Tyler Carruthers scored a hat trick as the Adirondack Rivermen opened with a 6-1 win over Saratoga at the Rec Center..

ADIRONDACK RIVERMEN 6, SARATOGA 1

Site: Glens Falls Rec Center

CDHSHL

Saratoga 0 0 1 — 1

Rivermen 2 2 2 — 6

First period: 1, Rivermen, Tyler Carruthers, 10:36. 2, Rivermen, Tyler Carruthers (Derek Cormie, Daalten Demarsh), 6:24.

Second period: 3, Rivermen, Holden Lamountain, 12:51. 4, Rivermen, Will Cormie (Daalten Demarsh), 10:47.

Third period: 5, Rivermen, Nate Scarincio (Will Bickford, Will Cormie), 6:19. 6, Rivermen, Tyler Carruthers, 4:09. 7, Saratoga, Andrew Blanchard (Jax Todorovic, Will Detora), 2:27.

Goalies-saves: Ben Di Fiore (R) 24. Ryan Preston (R) 4. Jesse Bradley (Sara) 19.

Records: Saratoga (3-2, 3-2), Rivermen (1-0, 1-0).

Notes: Sophomore Tyler Carruthers recorded his first high school hat trick.

