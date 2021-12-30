Rivermen hold off Shenendehowa; Queensbury falls to Storm

ADIRONDACK RIVERMEN 2,
SHENENDEHOWA 1
Site: Glens Falls Rec Center
CDHSHL
Adirondack;0;1;1;— 2
Shenendehowa;0;0;1;— 1
First period: None.
Second period: 1, Adirondack, Tyler Carruthers (Matthew Perrotte), 8:22.
Third period: 2, Adirondack, Jack Walter (Tyler Carruthers, Matthew Perrotte), 16:39. 3, Shen, Stocker (Palmer, Westrick), 5:28.
Goalies-saves: Andy Buser (A) 51. Matthew Gregoire (A) 4. Murdock (Shen) 13. Snider (S) 4.
Records: Adirondack (4-1, 5-1), Shenendehowa (1-1-1, 1-5-1).
STORM 6, QUEENSBURY 4
Site: Schenectady, Wednesday
CDHSHL
Queensbury;3;1;0;— 4
Storm;1;5;0;— 6
First period: 1, Storm, Sean Bruno (Dylan Bzdell, TJ Pierce), 12:46. 2, Queensbury, Tyler Dufour (Garrett Greenwood), 10:09. 3, Queensbury, Zach Coventry (Oliver Coughlan, Michael Deutsch), 9:36. 4, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy (Julien Shafer), 0:11.
Second period: 5, Storm, Dylan Bzdell, 16;41. 6, Storm, Dylan Bzdell (Sean Bruno, TJ Pierce), 13:35. 7, Queensbury, Julien Shafer, 11:02. 8, Storm, TJ Pierce, 8:55. 9, Storm, TJ Pierce, 6:43. 10, Storm, TJ Pierce (Zander Cook), 0:35.
Third period: None.
Goalies-saves: Blake Powers (Q) 8. Dylan Ball (Q) 10. Aiden Pike (Storm) 15. Jacob Gish (Storm) 36.
Records: Queensbury (2-1-1, 3-2-1), Storm (3-1, 5-1).
Notes: After a fast start in the first, the Spartans gave up five goals in the second period. Zach Coventry scored his first varsity goal.