SCHENECTADY — Bethlehem scored three times in the second period and went on to beat the Adirondack Rivermen 5-2 in the Division I semifinals of the Section II Ice Hockey Tournament on Saturday at Union College.

Will Cormie and Zach Hilleboe scored less than two minutes apart in the second period to give the Rivermen a 2-1 lead, but Bethlehem took control in the second period.