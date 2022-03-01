Rivermen fall in Section II final

SCHENECTADY — The youthful Adirondack Rivermen fell to Shenendehowa 7-2 Tuesday night in the Division I final of the Section II Hockey Tournament at Union College’s Messa Rink.

Jack Walter and Nate Di Fiore scored for Adirondack, which finished the season 14-7-1 overall.

The Plainsmen got two goals from Nolan Sullivan in the win. They did most of their damage in a four-goal outburst in the second period.

