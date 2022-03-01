 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rivermen fall in Section II final

SCHENECTADY — The youthful Adirondack Rivermen fell to Shenendehowa 7-2 Tuesday night in the Division I final of the Section II Hockey Tournament at Union College’s Messa Rink.

Jack Walter and Nate Di Fiore scored for Adirondack, which finished the season 14-7-1 overall.

The Plainsmen got two goals from Nolan Sullivan in the win. They did most of their damage in a four-goal outburst in the second period.

Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

