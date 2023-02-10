GLENS FALLS — Tyler Carruthers had a hat trick and an assist as the Adirondack Rivermen beat Shenendehowa 4-2 to claim the regular-season championship of the Capital District High School Hockey League on Friday.

The Rivermen are 10-1-2 in league play (12-4-3 overall) with one game remaining, putting them in first place by an insurmountable 2 1/2 points. As the Delvecchio Cup winner, they are guaranteed the top seed in Division I for the Section II Ice Hockey Tournament.

The sectional tournament schedule will be announced next Thursday. Adirondack will host a playoff game the following week=

Carruthers scored a short-handed goal and a power-play goal, and Matt Perrotte scored a goal in between, to give Adirondack a 3-0 lead in the second period. Shenendehowa then struck with a short-handed goal and a five-on-three power-play goal to make it 3-2.

Carruthers scored with 1:37 left to put the game away.

“As the games get bigger, he gets better,” Rivermen coach Nick LaVigne said. “I’m so proud of that kid. He’s come a long ways with this. Two hat trick in the last two games, and three hat trick on year. He just finds a way to put the puck in the back of net when we need it most.”

Anthony Goodsell stopped 24 shots to get the win in goal for Adirondack.

The Rivermen won the Section II title during the COVID-shortened season of 2021. Before that, they had not won the Delvecchio Cup since the 2002 season, when they played as Glens Falls High School.