Rivermen beat Storm, earn trip to Sect. II title game

Andy Buser turned away 31 of 32 shots as the Adirondack Rivermen beat the Storm 2-1 in the semifinals of the Section II Ice Hockey Tournament on Sunday.
The Rivermen will meet Shenendehowa for the Division I title on Tuesday night at Union.
ADIRONDACK 2, STORM 1
Site: Union College
Section II Semifinals
Adirondack;1;1;0;— 2
Storm;1;0;0;— 1
First period: 1, Adirondack, Nate Difiore (Dalton Hogan), 1:36. 2, Storm, Sean Bruno (T.J. Pierce, Dylan Bzdell), 13:07.
Second period: 3, Adirondack, Tyler Carruthers (Jack Walter), 10:20.
Third period: None.
People are also reading…
Goalies-saves: Andy Buser (A) 31. Jacob Gish (Storm) 17.
Records: Adirondack (9-4-1, 14-6-1), Storm (11-2-1, 17-4-1).
Notes: Nate DiFiore broke the ice early in the first, putting the Rivermen up 1-0. A late goal off a rebound gave the Storm a 1-1 tie heading into the second. Buser was solid as the Storm tried to take advantage of two power plays early in the second stanza. The Rivermen eventually took advantage of an odd-man rush to score the eventual go-ahead goal. The Rivermen outlasted a 10-shot Storm third period.
Up next: The Rivermen will take on Shenendehowa in the championship game on Tuesday at Union College (7 p.m.).
In this Series
PREP ROUNDUP: Playoff stories, photos, scores and brackets
-
ROUNDUP: Tigers, Cougars, Scots advance to semifinals
-
PHOTOS: Hartford vs. North Warren boys basketball
-
PHOTOS: Hudson Falls vs. Averill Park boys basketball
- 7 updates