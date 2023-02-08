GLENS FALLS — Tyler Carruthers recorded a hat trick Wednesday, leading the Adirondack Rivermen to an 8-2 victory over Queensbury in the Stick Game at Cool Insuring Arena.

Adirondack captured the Stick for the first time since 2016 as the Rivermen dominated the last two periods, scoring eight unanswered goals.

Adirondack scored three goals in a 2:09 span of the second period to turn around a 2-0 deficit. Dalton Hogan scored twice and Matt Perrotte, Hudson DeLisle and Noah Hilleboe also netted goals.

Mack Ryan and Keegan Lozier scored for Queensbury.

Adirondack 8, Queensbury 2 Queensbury;2;0;0 — 2 Adirondack;0;6;2 — 8 First period — 1, Queensbury, Ryan (Fearman, Shafer), 7:34. 2, Queensbury, Lozier, 16:25. Second period — 3, Adirondack, Carruthers (Perrotte), :58. 4, Adirondack, Hogan (Di Fiore), 1:52. 5, Adirondack, DeLisle (Di Fiore), 2:09. 6, Adirondack, Perrotte (Hilleboe, DiCaprio), 6:29. 7, Adirondack, Carruthers (Perrotte), 7:37. 8, Adirondack, Hogan (DeLisle), 12:41. Third period — 9, Adirondack, Carruthers (Perrotte), :42. 10, Adirondack, Hilleboe, 1:50. Goalies (shots-saves) — Fanciullo (Q) 28-22, Breault (Q) 8-6; Goodsell (Adir) 19-17.

