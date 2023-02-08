GLENS FALLS — Before probably most people found their seats after the first intermission, Tyler Carruthers found the net.

Less than a minute later, Dalton Hogan scored on a rebound, and 16 seconds after that, Hudson DeLisle banged home a goal.

In the first 2:09 of the second period Wednesday, the Adirondack Rivermen turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead — and seized all of the momentum.

The Rivermen scored six goals in the second period and eight unanswered goals en route to an 8-2 victory over Queensbury in the annual Stick Game at Cool Insuring Arena.

“We really didn’t know how to feel — I scored the first goal and my mind went blank,” said Carruthers, a senior forward whose hat trick helped Adirondack claim the Stick for the first time since 2016. “It’s the most exciting part of my hockey career. It feels good to be the first in a while to win it.”

The emotional victory was clear as the Rivermen celebrated after the game with a skate around the rink — Carruthers leading the way, holding the Stick aloft.

“It feels great — it doesn’t feel real yet,” said sophomore forward Matt Perrotte, who batted a rebound out of the air for a goal and added three assists.

Hogan finished with two goals, and the Rivermen also got a goal from Noah Hilleboe, two assists from Nathan Di Fiore and 17 saves from Anthony Goodsell.

“It’s tough to go in the first period down 2-0, but once you get that one goal and you hear the crowd and you see the energy and emotion on the bench, then you just ride that wave,” said Adirondack coach Nick LaVigne, whose team improved to 9-1-2 in the Capital District High School Hockey League, 11-4-3 overall. “And we never let down, we never stopped, we just kept coming — and that’s a credit to the leadership and the hard work we’ve had from this core for a few years now.”

Adirondack took a two-point lead over Bethlehem in the CDHSHL and is in the driver’s seat to win the league’s regular-season title and the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Section II playoffs.

As it turned out, LaVigne didn’t have to say much to his team after the first period, in which the Spartans got goals from Mack Ryan and Keegan Lozier.

“Basically, he was like, ‘We’ve been down two goals before — two goals is the worst lead in hockey,” Carruthers said. “We knew the game wasn’t close to being over yet, so we knew what we had to do. We started moving our feet a lot more, right from the start, we shot the puck, buried our rebounds and it came quick.”

“Honestly, it was their game. That’s the result of last year having nine juniors and this year having nine seniors, and all I said was, ‘Anything in life that comes easy isn’t worth having,’” LaVigne said. “Champions love adversity, so what better way to respond than doing the things we’ve been doing all year, which is getting pucks to the net, and we swarmed the net. It was a great feeling to watch them overcome that hurdle.”

The Rivermen outshot Queensbury 36-19, holding the Spartans to just three shots on goal in the entire third period.

“We tightened down our defense a lot, we played more compact,” senior center Jack Walter said. “We locked it down as a team, we had full confidence in each other, kept up that great work.”

Queensbury coach Dean Williams, whose team fell to 9-3 in the league, 12-5 overall, was surprised at how quickly his team’s fortunes turned.

“They took over the game. We had no pushback, no answer, and — to their credit — they weren’t satisfied with three or four or five (goals),” Williams said. “Their forecheck was great, their intensity in the offensive zone was great, they back-checked harder than us, picked pucks off our sticks and headed the other way. They just outplayed us in all zones after that first period.

“The whole thing now is how they react to it,” Williams added. “We have a really good team ... we didn’t respond well, so we’re going to get a chance on Friday (at Saratoga) to see how we respond to this.”

Adirondack 8, Queensbury 2 Queensbury;2;0;0 — 2 Adirondack;0;6;2 — 8 First period — 1, Queensbury, Ryan (Fearman, Shafer), 7:34. 2, Queensbury, Lozier, 16:25. Second period — 3, Adirondack, Carruthers (Perrotte), :58. 4, Adirondack, Hogan (Di Fiore), 1:52. 5, Adirondack, DeLisle (Di Fiore), 2:09. 6, Adirondack, Perrotte (Hilleboe, DiCaprio), 6:29. 7, Adirondack, Carruthers (Perrotte), 7:37. 8, Adirondack, Hogan (DeLisle), 12:41. Third period — 9, Adirondack, Carruthers (Perrotte), :42. 10, Adirondack, Hilleboe, 1:50. Goalies (shots-saves) — Fanciullo (Q) 28-22, Breault (Q) 8-6; Goodsell (Adir) 19-17.

PHOTOS: The Stick Game Stick Game Stick Game Stick Game Stick Game Stick Game Stick Game Stick Game Stick Game Stick Game Stick Game