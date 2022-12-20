Rivermen battle to tie with Shenendehowa

CLIFTON PARK — Matt Perrotte scored the tying goal with 3:47 left in regulation Tuesday night to pull the Adirondack Rivermen into a 3-3 with Shenendehowa in Capital District High School Hockey League action.

The game was a rematch of last year’s Section II Division I championship game, won by the Plainsmen.

Anthony Goodsell recorded 42 saves in goal, and John Attardo and Hudson DeLisle also scored for Adirondack (1-1-2 league, 1-3-2 overall). Attardo, Jack Walter and Cam Pratt had assists for the Rivermen.

Brayden Williams scored twice for Shen, which also got a goal by Andrew Thornton and 36 saves from Mason Snider.