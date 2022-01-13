Queensbury tops Niskayuna-Schenectady

QUEENSBURY 4,
NISKAYUNA-SCHENECTADY 1
Site: Glens Falls Rec Center
CDHSHL
Nisky-Sch'dy;0;0;1;— 1
Queensbury;1;2;1;— 4
First period: 1, Queensbury, Nick Ogden (pp) (Quinn Theis), 8:40.
Second period: 2, Queensbury, Quinn Theis (Nick Ogden), 9:08. 3, Queensbury, Zach Coventry (Nick Ogden), 8:34.
Third period: 4, Mohawks, Brayden Kehoe, 13:49. 5, Queensbury, Mack Ryan, 10:50.
Goalies-saves: Blake Powers (Queensbury) 23. Alex Doehla (Mohawks) 35.
Records: Niskayuna (1-6, 3-10), Queensbury (4-1-1, 6-3-1).
Notes: Nick Ogden scored his first varsity goal on the power play in the first period and then assisted on the next two Spartan goals on route to a three-point night. The Spartans are at Albany Academy on Friday, then back home next Wednesday for the 10th annual Pink The Rink game.