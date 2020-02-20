Queensbury shuts out Mohawks
Six players scored goals for Queensbury as the Spartans blanked the Niskayuna-Schenectady Mohawks on Wednesday night.

QUEENSBURY 6, MOHAWKS 0

Site: Glens Falls Rec Center, Wednesday

CDHSHL

Mohawks 0 0 0 — 0

Queensbury 2 4 0 — 6

First period: 1, Queensbury, Chase Yrsha (Trevor Vogel, Brendan Duffy), 9:43. 2, Queensbury, Trevor Vogel (Devon Salone), 6:56.

Second period: 3, Queensbury, Devon Salone (Brendan Duffy, Trevor Vogel), 14:26. 4, Queensbury, Ian Miller (Brayden Ordway, Chase Yrsha), 13:26. 5, Queensbury, Jack Randall (Devon Salone, Trevor Vogel), 6:19. 6, Queensbury, Brendan Duffy (Trevor Vogel), 4 10.

Third period: None.

Goalies-saves: Blake Powers (Q) 10. Luca Polsinelli (N-S) 8. John Blouch (N-S) 19.

Records: Niskayuna-Schenectady Mohawks (2-12, 2-17-1), Queensbury (10-3-1, 13-5-2).

Notes: Eleven Queensbury seniors celebrated Senior Night and six players scored goals. The Spartans now wait for the winner of Section VII and will travel there on March 7 for the Regional Final.

