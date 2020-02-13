Queensbury shuts out first-place Bethlehem

QUEENSBURY 2, BETHLEHEM 0
Site: Glens Falls Rec Center, Wednesday
CDHSHL
Bethlehem;0;0;0;— 0
Queensbury;0;2;0;— 2
First period: None.
Second period: 1, Queensbury, Trevor Vogel (Garrett Greenwood), 10:13. 2, Queensbury, Trevor Vogel (Brendan Duffy, Devon Salone), 4:06.
Third period: None.
Goalies-saves: Chase Korol (Q) 19. Michael Kurdziolek (B) 26.
Records: Bethlehem (10-2, 16-2), Queensbury (9-2, 12-4-1).
Notes: Spartans travel to Shenendehowa on Friday for another CDHSHL matchup. Senior night and the regular-season finale is Wednesday at the Rec Center vs. Niskayuna. Game time 7:40 p.m.