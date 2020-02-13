Queensbury shuts out first-place Bethlehem
Queensbury shuts out first-place Bethlehem

QUEENSBURY 2, BETHLEHEM 0

Site: Glens Falls Rec Center, Wednesday

CDHSHL

Bethlehem;0;0;0;— 0

Queensbury;0;2;0;— 2

First period: None.

Second period: 1, Queensbury, Trevor Vogel (Garrett Greenwood), 10:13. 2, Queensbury, Trevor Vogel (Brendan Duffy, Devon Salone), 4:06.

Third period: None.

Goalies-saves: Chase Korol (Q) 19. Michael Kurdziolek (B) 26.

Records: Bethlehem (10-2, 16-2), Queensbury (9-2, 12-4-1).

Notes: Spartans travel to Shenendehowa on Friday for another CDHSHL matchup. Senior night and the regular-season finale is Wednesday at the Rec Center vs. Niskayuna. Game time 7:40 p.m.

