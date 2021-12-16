Queensbury, Shen battle to CDHSHL tie

QUEENSBURY 2, SHENENDEHOWA 2, OT
Site: Clifton Park Arena, Wednesday
CDHSHL
Queensbury;0;1;1;0;— 2
Shenendehowa;1;0;1;0;— 2
First period: 1, Shen, Freddie Hicks (Andrew Thornton, Alex Dunkleberger), 12:46.
Second period: 2, Queensbury, Tanner Fearman, 12:33.
Third period: 3, Queensbury, Mack Ryan (Quinn Theis), 12:30. 4, Shen, Andrew Thornton, 0:12.
Goalies-saves: Blake Powers (Q) 38. James Murdock (S) 27.
Records: Queensbury (2-0-1, 2-0-1), Shenendehowa (1-0-1, 1-4-1).
Notes: Shen scored with the goalie pulled and with 12 seconds left to tie the game. There was no scoring in overtime. Queensbury travels to Salmon River this weekend. The Spartans' next home game is Dec. 22 at the Glens Falls Rec Center, featuring the annual Teddy Bear Toss.